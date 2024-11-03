Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

LYSDY opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.