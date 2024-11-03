Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

MAS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

