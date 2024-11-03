MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MDA Space traded as high as C$22.72 and last traded at C$22.72, with a volume of 115414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.30.

MDA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.13.

Insider Activity

MDA Space Stock Up 10.4 %

In other news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. In other news, Director Karl W. Smith purchased 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. Insiders have sold 199,220 shares of company stock worth $3,285,909 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9605084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

