Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 48.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,900,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $126.93 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

