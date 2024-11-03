MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.2 %

MediciNova stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

