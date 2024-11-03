Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $213.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.17.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 734.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 272,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $126.46 and a 52-week high of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

