Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Decreased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 9.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,993 shares of company stock valued at $133,271,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $567.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.33 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

