Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $64,279,608.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 88.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

