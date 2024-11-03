Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $64,279,608.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.
- On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.
- On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.
- On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.
- On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.
- On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $1,400,993.96.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.
- On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 88.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
