Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 119.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.4 %

PARA opened at $10.98 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

