Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $599,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,015.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

