Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

WERN stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

