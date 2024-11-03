MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $21.40 Average PT from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:MP opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 425.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 648,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MP Materials by 188.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 586,906 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 151.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 815,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 490,767 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 340,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

