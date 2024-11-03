Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $20.04. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 851,600 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock worth $1,900,485. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

