Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.2 %
NHTC stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
