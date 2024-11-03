Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.2 %

NHTC stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Free Report ) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

