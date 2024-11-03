NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) is set to post its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

