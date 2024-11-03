Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Netlist alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on NLST

Netlist Stock Performance

NLST opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 480.98% and a negative net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.