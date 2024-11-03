New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.47 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

