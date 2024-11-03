New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 84.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.72 and a 52 week high of $139.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

