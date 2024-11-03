New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ingredion worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 55,219.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 43.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,399.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $138.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

