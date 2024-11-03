New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REG. KeyCorp began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

