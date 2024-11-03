New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.93 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

