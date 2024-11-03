New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.48 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,947 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.