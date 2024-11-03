New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.48 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,947 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
KeyCorp Price Performance
KEY stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at KeyCorp
In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KeyCorp Company Profile
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
