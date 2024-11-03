New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.09 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 284.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after purchasing an additional 283,412 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $296.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.14. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.54 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

