New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

GPC stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

