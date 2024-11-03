New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,172.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,189.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $949.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.07.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

