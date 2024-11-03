New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,486 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $90.86.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

