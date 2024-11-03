New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Several analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

