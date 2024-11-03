New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Medpace worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $319.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.63. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.49 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

