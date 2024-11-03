New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,303 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

