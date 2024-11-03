New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,743 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 484.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 75,182 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,937,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

