New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,583 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of XPO worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,532,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at $16,540,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 0.3 %

XPO stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

