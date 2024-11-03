New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,862 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $201.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.81 and a 200-day moving average of $199.16. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.51 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

