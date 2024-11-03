New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,235 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.