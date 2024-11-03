New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,371 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,843,000 after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

