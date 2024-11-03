New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,880 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 490.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Stephens raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,975 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.