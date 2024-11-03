New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,200 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TopBuild by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $353.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.99 and its 200 day moving average is $399.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $249.89 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.89.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

