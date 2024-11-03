New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,509 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ORI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

