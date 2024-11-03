Newmark Group (NMRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Newmark Group Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 2.01. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.
