Newmark Group (NMRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newmark Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 2.01. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

