Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGT. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$63.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$81.16.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 5.509887 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -35.62%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

