NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

NFI Group Price Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.43.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NFI Group

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

