Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after buying an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,794,000 after acquiring an additional 213,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $76.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,056.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,056.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $59,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,264.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,977 shares of company stock worth $13,780,978. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

