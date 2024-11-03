Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Unum Group stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

