Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $2,461,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,394,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.