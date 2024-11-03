Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 131,891 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $161.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $221.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Quaker Chemical

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.