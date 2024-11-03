Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 611.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,683,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.37 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.