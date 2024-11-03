Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Shares of CHKP opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.72 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

