Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,894 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 3.9 %

SBRA opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

