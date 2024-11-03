Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 206.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,308.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $296.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.14. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.54 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

