Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after buying an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 50.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

