Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,126 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $53,025,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,319,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.48 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

